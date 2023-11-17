Sr men's national hockey: Manipur, Maharashtra, TN make winning start

New Delhi, Nov 17 Manipur Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their respective matches on the first day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 here on Friday.

Manipur Hockey kicked off their campaign with a 7-2 win against Hockey Madhya Pradesh in Pool E. Laishram Dipu Singh (14’, 47,), captain Chinglensana Singh (37’, 54’), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (7’), Ganendrajit Ningombam (11’) and Suresh Singh Shurenshangbam (29’) scored for Manipur Hockey while Mohd Nizamuddin (17’) and Sourabh Pashine (58’) reduced the margin for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Hockey Maharashtra thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand 22-0 in a Pool D encounter. Venkatesh Kenche slammed in six goals in the 5th, 38th, 39th, 57th, 59th and 60th minutes while captain Yuvraj Valmiki scored four goals (12’, 25’, 45, 55’). Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (23’, 33’, 52’), Rohan Patil (9’, 27’), Prajwal Mohakar (18’, 58’), Pranav Mane (30’, 56’), Mayur Dhanavade (10’), Ganesh Patil (14’) and Khanpathan Aamid Sarfaraz (28’) also scored for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Assam Hockey 15-1 in Pool B. Sundarapandi (10’, 22’, 59’), captain J. Joshua Benedict Wesely (23’, 40’), C. Dinesh Kumar (25’, 45’), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (43’, 49’), Sathish B. (1’), Dhanush M. (2’), Pruthvi G.M. (8’), J. Kavin Kishore (16’), Karthi S (18’) and B.P. Somanna (52’) scored the goals for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu while Rupchand Boro (42’) scored the lone goal for Assam Hockey.

