"We had opportunities to score...": Indian skipper Harmanpreet on goal-scoring after win over China in Asia Cup opener

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 29 : Following India's narrow win over China to kickstart the men's Asia Cup, captain Harmanpreet Singh admitted that the team has struggled to convert their chances into goals more often and vowed it would not make "silly mistakes" again.

Team India's Men's Asia Cup campaign kick-started with a 4-3 win over China in Rajgir on Friday. For India, it was Captain Harmanpreet Singh (20', 33', 47') who put in a fantastic performance, as he scored a hat-trick. And whilst Jugraj Singh (18') was India's second scorer, China got their goals from Shihao Du (12'), Benhai Chen (35'), Jiesheng Gao (41'). With the scoreline constantly switching in India's and China's favour, the match turned out to be a great learning experience for both teams.

Speaking to the media, Harmanpreet said that the win did not come easily.

"But we had talked about it earlier that no team is easy. We got a good lesson today that we have to stay ready, no matter what team we play against. We made some silly mistakes and will try they do not happen again. Weather is not an excuse for us, we have to do the job for India no matter what conditions," he added.

Harmanpreet also expressed happiness at an "energetic and supportive" home crowd.

"Hope it stays the same. We had opportunities to score in all quarters, but we struggle them to convert into goals more often. It can happen with any team. Now, we hope to get ready well for the next match," he added.

Team India head coach Craig Fulton, while speaking to ANI, pointed out that penalty conversions were disappointing for both sides.

"The result of this game is crucial, we can build on this result. We have a day off to look into our performance before preparing for the next match against Japan," he added.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh also noted that "there is room for improvement", especially in defending.

"There are some things we need to pay attention to. We need to work more on defending and being switched on right from the start. There is pressure on forwards to give us early goals so if we lead by four-five goals in the first half, it would be good," he added.

Additionally, player Jugraj Singh stated that the team will strive to do better in their next match.

"It is good that we won and managed to get the three points. We will now prepare for the next game. China is a good team, the public has been supporting us well. We would do better next game," he added.

Coming to the match, right from the push back, the Indian Men's Hockey Team were on the front foot, as they attacked with pace. China absorbed the pressure, survived a Penalty Corner and then started to stitch together a few moves that had India concerned. The pressure eventually paid off for China, as they won a Penalty Corner of their own, and then converted with Shihao Du (12'), who found the back of the net.

India had to mount a comeback quickly, and piled on the pressure on China, ending the first quarter in the ascendancy. However, China led 1-0. India began the second quarter on the attack and was doing well to put the pressure on China. Three minutes into the period, India won a Penalty Corner, and Jugraj Singh (18') smashed it home to make it 1-1, according to the Hockey India release.

Shortly after, India earned another Penalty Corner, and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (20') rifled it home to make it 2-1. The hosts were dominating proceedings in the late afternoon sun and kept China, who created a couple of chances, at arm's length through the rest of the quarter. At the half-time break, India led 2-1, much to the joy of the home fans.

India came out of the break looking to pile on the misery for their opponents, and on cue, the skipper Harmanpreet Singh (33') made it 3-1 from the first Penalty Corner of the quarter. China responded brilliantly shortly, as they won their third Penalty Corner, and Benhai Chen (35') converted to make it 3-2. For the next few minutes, India and China matched each other move for move, with the latter looking dangerous, and making it a little nervy for the home fans. With 20 minutes to go in the game, China won a couple of Penalty Corners, and the second resulted in an equaliser from Jiesheng Gao (41'). At the end of the quarter, both sides were locked at 3-3, with the game very much in the balance.

India will take on Japan in their next match in the Men's Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

