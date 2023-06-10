1 killed in mine blast in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 10 : One person was killed after a mine from a past war exploded in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, officials said on Thursday, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, an explosive device left over from previous conflicts exploded as a farmer was working in his farmland in Asghar Khil village of Moqar district, killing him on the spot, the provincial official said.

On Monday, three children were killed and another injured in a similar incident in the Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The children were killed and injured in two separate incidents in the Wardak province. The first incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Sayed Abad when three kids discovered an explosive device that resembled a toy.

According to a province official, the device burst, killing two children on the spot and injuring another one, as per Khaama Press.

In recent years, unexploded bombs from earlier conflicts have been discovered all around the country, killing and injuring men, women, and even children.

Afghanistan due to its four decades of conflict, is littered with mines and unexploded bombs from around the globe, which claim the lives of hundreds of people each month, including children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor