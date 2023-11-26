13 released hostages are in Israeli territory: Israel Defence Forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that 13 released hostages are in Israeli territory. It said that 12 of the hostages were being accompanied by special forces and members of the Shin Bet security agency to the Hatzerim Base.

The hostages will be taken to the Hatzerim airbase for an initial medical checkup and make calls to their families, The Times of Israel reported Following this, they will be taken to hospitals to be reunited with their family.

According to IDF, one hostage was taken straight by helicopter to a hospital. Four hostages were taken to Egypt's Rafah border crossing, and from there they will be brought into Israel, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said that it is constantly giving details to the families of the hostages.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "As of now, 13 released hostages are in Israeli territory. 12 of the released hostages are being accompanied by ISA and IDF special forces to the Hatzerim Base, while an additional civilian landed at a hospital a short while ago. 4 additional released hostages are on their way to the Rafah Crossing."

In another post on X, IDF said that nine-year-old Ohad, his mother and grandmother were released after 49 days in Hamas captivity on November 24. It has also shared Ohad's conversation with an IAF helicopter pilot in his first moments after being released from captivity.

Earlier, IDF stated that 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been transferred to the Red Cross. In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign national hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip where he received security briefings with commanders and soldiers.

Taking to X, Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited in the Gaza Strip, where he received security briefings with commanders and soldiers and visited one of the tunnels that has been revealed. "We are continuing until the end - until victory. Nothing will stop us. Am Yisrael Chai."

On Saturday, 17 hostages were released by the Hamas terror group and sent to Egypt, according to The Times of Israel.

As per the details, the hostages include 13 Israeli citizens and four Thais, reported The Times of Israel on Sunday.The convoy carrying the hostages will head to the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israeli officials will verify the list of names."IDF representatives are updating their families regularly," the IDF adds.

