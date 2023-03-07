15 Hindu students injured after being attacked for celebrating Holi in Pakistan

At least 15 Hindu students were injured after being allegedly attacked by the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists on Monday in Punjab University's new campus when they were celebrating Holi, Dawn reported.

A number of videos surfaced on the social networking platform which showed that Hindu communities were being attacked by the IJT even after the students got permission from the administration for the celebration of Holi.

An application had been filed with the police for the registration of a case against the attacker.

Some other videos also showed that the security guards were carrying batons and beating the students and they were running from the scene, reported Dawn.

Talking about the incident, Sindh Council General Secretary Kashif Brohi said that the members of the Hindu community and the council had organised a Holi celebration after getting permission from the university administration.

He said the IJT activists started hurling threats after students had posted invitations for the Holi celebration on their Facebook page.

He said on Monday morning the members of the Sindh Council and Hindu community gathered outside PU law College to celebrate the Holi when the IJT activists carrying guns and batons attacked them.

Brohi further added that the students later gathered to protest outside the vice chancellor's office when the security guards came there holding batons and started beating them.

He said the security guards also bundled four to five students into their vans, not allowing them to record their peaceful protest, according to Dawn.

He said an application was submitted to the administration and police for case registration against the IJT activists and security guards for torturing them.

However, IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid told Dawn that they did not stop the Hindu community members from celebrating Holi. He further stated that the attackers might have used their name but the IJT will not. The IJT will ensure equality for minority community members to hold their religious events.

He said the security guards might have attacked the students and IJT had nothing to do with it.

He said they were holding Dars-i-Quran on the campus and were not present there.

A PU spokesman said action would be taken against the students involved in attacking minority community members, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

