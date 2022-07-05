15 Indonesian fishermen missing after boat capsizes

Jakarta, July 5 A search and rescue operation was underway on Tuesday for 15 Indonesian fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the Arafura Sea, an official said on Tuesday.

The boat, KM Setia Makmur 06, was hit by huge waves during poor weather when it was sailing in the rough waters on July 2, Darmawan Widi, spokesman of the search and rescue office in Indonesia's Papua province, told Xinhua news agency.

The operation was launched after the office received the information about the incident, and several other fishing boats near the site were asked to help, said the official.

"Ten people have been rescued safely, but 15 others remain missing," he said.

The search for the victims was also conducted by air and a plane of the Indonesian Air Force was involved, according to the official.

"Today, a navy's warship would also be deployed to the scene," he said.

The fishing boat departed from a seaport in Dobo, the capital of Kepulauan Aru (Aru islands) district of Maluku province, on June 24, he added.

