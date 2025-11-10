197 Indian nationals repatriated to India from Thailand via IAF flights

Bangkok, Nov 10 The Indian Embassy in Thailand said on Monday that 197 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India from Mae Sot by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Indian nationals deported on Monday were detained in Mae Sot after they had entered Thailand from Myanmar's Myawaddy, where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam-centres.

The Embassy stated that Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Mae Sot to oversee the operation. During his meeting with India's Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh, Charnvirakul conveyed Thailand's appreciation for Indian Government's efforts in prompt repatriation of detainees from Mae Sot and assured of continued cooperation from Thai authorities in facilitating repatriation of Indian nationals released from scam-centres in Myanmar.

"Today 197 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India from Mae Sot, Thailand by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). HE Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, visited Mae Sot this afternoon to oversee this operation. Mr. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand, met him at the airport. The Prime Minister conveyed Thailand’s deep appreciation for the Government of India’s efforts in prompt repatriation of the detainees from Mae Sot, and assured of continued cooperation from Thai authorities in facilitating repatriation of Indian nationals released from scam-centres in Myanmar," the Embassy of India in Thailand shared on X.

"Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to combating transnational crimes including cyber scams and human trafficking in the region, and to enhance cooperation among the relevant agencies in both countries for this purpose. The Indian nationals deported today were detained in Mae Sot after they had recently crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy, Myanmar, where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam-centers. They were detained by Thai authorities for violation of Thai immigration laws when they had entered the country illegally," it added.

The Embassy advised Indian nationals to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and firms before taking up job offers abroad.

In the statement, the Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "Embassy of India, Bangkok and Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, facilitated this repatriation. This is part of Government of India’s sustained efforts to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals while in distress overseas."

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers, and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up job offers overseas. Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand," it added.

On November 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 270 Indians were repatriated from Thailand’s Mae Sot city to India by two special IAF flights on Thursday and urged Indian nationals to stay away from job scam centres in Myanmar.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on November 7, Jaiswal said that the individuals had entered Thailand illegally after a crackdown on the centres in Myanmar. He added that, once the necessary procedures in Thailand were completed and their documents verified by the Indian authorities, they were flown back to India.

"270 Indian nationals returned yesterday; they were brought back from Mae Sot in Thailand on two special aircraft. When there was a crackdown in Myanmar in some of those scam centres, they illegally came into Thailand, and the Thai authorities thereafter undertook certain processes that were required on their side. After that, once we verified the documents of all these people and made sure they were Indian nationals, they were flown to India yesterday. I understand that there are some more Indian nationals who are there right now in Thailand, and they will also be coming back to India in a few days to India. I shall keep you updated on the number, etc." Jaiswal stated.

“Last two years, several agencies of the Government of India have constantly put out travel advisories to Indian nationals to stay away from these scam centres because the price one has to pay is very high. People go there, and they are met with violence and all sorts of exploitation that happen there. We once again urge all Indian nationals to stay away from such job offers and also to verify the agencies, whether Indian or outside, that offer these jobs. It comes with a lot of risk, and I would once again emphasise that our nationals should take note of our advisories or what we suggest for them,” he stressed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor