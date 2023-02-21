2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in LA
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2023 02:03 PM 2023-02-21T14:03:03+5:30 2023-02-21T14:15:07+5:30
Los Angeles, Feb 21 Two people were killed and three others injured on Monday after a train struck a vehicle in Los Angeles, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Metro Line train collided with the vehicle in the area of Central-Alameda on Monday night, reports Xinhua news agency.
While the two victims were killed at the scene, the three injured were sent to local hospitals in fair-to-moderate conditions, the Department said in a statement.
It added that 125 passengers exited the train without medical complaint.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
