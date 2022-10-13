2 Indians missing in Kenya; kin wants PM Modi to intervene

New Delhi, Oct 13 The family of an Indian national, who went missing in Kenya 80 days ago along with a fellow Indian, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter and ensure their safe return.

Former media executive Zulfiqar Khan (Zulfi), Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai and their driver Nicodemus Mwania, a local, are said to have been abducted near the Ole Sereni area in mid-July and driven away in an unmarked car.

"We want to make people aware of who Zulfi really is, question his disappearance, and plead with our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to intervene and ask the concerned Government of Kenya to start a search operation to get Zulfi back home safe!" the family said in a statement.

A preliminary report handed over to the Inspector General of Police revealed that the three men were last seen when they visited a night club in Westlands, Nairobi, on the night of July 23, The Standard reported.

"We don't know if there is a serious search operation to find him. We don't know if the Indian government has demanded an explanation from the Kenyan government about their missing citizen. We don't even know if our own high commission in Kenya is helping in any way," the family said.

According to local media reports, the two were in the country to join President William Ruto's election campaign Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team.

"The abduction could be a fallout of their contribution in the field of information and technology to Kenyan President William Ruto's re-election campaign," The Star reported.

Khan's last online activity was a July 21 Instagram post - in which he shared photos and videos of his trip to Masai Mara National Park in Nairobi, Kenya.

He last worked as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Balaji Telefilms. Prior to that, he was also the Managing Director of the OTT platform, HOOQ, and the Business Head and Chief Revenue Officer of Eros Now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor