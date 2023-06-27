30 per cent surge in cancer cases in Western Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 27 : According to doctors at a cancer treatment facility in Herat Province, Western Afghanistan has observed a 30 per cent increase in the number of patients seeking cancer treatment, Khaama Press reported.

During the last year, they said that out of 4,000 cancer patients, 50 per cent of them were women.

Out of them, 50 per cent of the women were suffering from breast cancer, according to Dr Farooq Ahamad Sidiqi, Director of the Cancer Centre, as per Khaama Press.

"Almost out of every two cases of women that come to us, one case is breast cancer. This statistic has increased compared to the past. We need to know ways to diagnose and treat," added Sidiqi.

According to him, most women are unaware of the symptoms of breast cancer, which causes them to wait until the disease has advanced before seeking medical treatment, according to Khaama Press.

Whereas, women suffering from breast cancer also complain furiously about their financial problems. They also claimed that they cannot receive treatment.

Due to insufficient diagnostic facilities, medications, technicians and specialized doctors in the country, these people are choosing neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, for medical care, Khaama Press reported.

