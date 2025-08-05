302 dead, 727 injured as Pakistan battered by Monsoon rains

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 : The relentless monsoon rains in Pakistan have claimed at least 302 lives and injured 727 people across the country, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Geo News reported.

The death toll includes 104 men, 57 women, and 141 children, while the injured comprise 278 men, 207 women, and 242 children.

The rains have also wreaked havoc on homes and livestock, with 1,678 houses damaged and 428 livestock lost. In the past 24 hours alone, two people, a man in Punjab and a child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - were killed in house collapse incidents, while 12 others sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents, as per Geo News.

The NDMA has issued a forecast warning of possible flooding between August 5 and 10, as a fresh westerly wave is expected to bring intensified rainfall to upper and central regions.

This could lead to rising river flows, urban flooding, and localized flash floods in vulnerable areas. Major rivers, including the Jhelum and Chenab, are expected to experience increased flows.

According to Geo News, the River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad is likely to experience medium to high flood levels. At the same time, the River Jhelum and its tributaries upstream of Mangla may also reach high flood levels.

The River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to attain low flood levels. River Swat and Panjkora, along with associated streams and nullahs, may swell to medium flows due to persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

Currently, Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, and Guddu barrages are at low flood levels, but further increases in inflows and outflows may raise them to medium flood stages.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, River Hunza and River Shigar are expected to see increased flows, with potential localised flash floods in their tributaries, including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe, and Saltoro Rivers.

In Balochistan, stream networks in Musakhel, Sherani, Zhob, and Sibi districts are also likely to swell due to expected rainfall. Tarbela Dam is currently at 90 per cent storage capacity, while Mangla Dam stands at 60 per cent with a further increase in storage anticipated over the coming days.

