4 aid workers killed in Israeli attack on Gaza: Sources

Gaza, July 13 Four workers with a relief organisation were killed in an Israeli bombing on the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

Israeli aircraft bombed with at least one missile a warehouse belonging to the Hamas-run social development authorities in the al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, security sources told Xinhua news agency.

A group of workers affiliated with the British charity Al-Khair Foundation were working to distribute aids to the residents of that area before the place was targeted, the sources added, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday that it continues to operate in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage

The Gaza-based health authorities said on Thursday that the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 38,345.

