4 people held hostage at Texas synagogue

At least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

A rabbi is believed to be among the hostages, reported CNN.

As per the authorities, FBI negotiators made contact with the person in the building.

Police said residents are being evacuated and they advise people to avoid the area, reported CNN.

Police say there are no injuries at this point, no significant updates and still no plans for a news conference soon.

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said in a tweet on Saturday that he is "monitoring closely" the hostage situation unfolding at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, from Israel, reported CNN.

"Monitoring closely from Israel the hostage situation unfolding at Beth Israel Congregation where the Jewish community gathered for Shabbat services in Colleyville, Texas. Praying for an immediate and safe end," the tweet read.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, according to Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson.

The White House is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue this afternoon, a White House official said, reported CNN.

There's an active SWAT situation in Colleyville, Texas, according to a series of tweets from the police department.

