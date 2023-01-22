4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-01-22T10:15:20+5:30 2023-01-22T15:50:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 09:04:44 IST, Lat: 36.44 & Long: 70.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 79km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
The quake struck at a depth of 120 kilometers, at a latitude of 36.44 and longitude of 70.89.
( With inputs from ANI )
