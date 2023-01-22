4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 09:04:44 IST, Lat: 36.44 & Long: 70.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 79km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 120 kilometers, at a latitude of 36.44 and longitude of 70.89.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor