4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan
By ANI | Published: May 26, 2023 09:23 AM 2023-05-26T09:23:06+5:30 2023-05-26T09:25:10+5:30
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tajikistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology ...
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tajikistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The quake took place at 08:04:52 IST at a depth of 50 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-05-2023, 08:04:52 IST, Lat: 37.90 & Long: 73.70, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app