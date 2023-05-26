4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

May 26, 2023

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tajikistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake took place at 08:04:52 IST at a depth of 50 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-05-2023, 08:04:52 IST, Lat: 37.90 & Long: 73.70, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

