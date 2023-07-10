46 kg drugs seized in Myanmar's Yangon

Published: July 10, 2023

Yangon, July 10 Fourty-six kg methamphetamine (ICE) valued at more than 1.15 billion kyats (about $547,619) have been seized in Yangon, state media reported.

A combined team consisting of members of the anti-drug police force searched a TOYOTA Mark II car, which was driven by Aung Kyaw Htun in North Dagon township of Yangon on July 4, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Police seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs from the car and 16 kg of drugs from the suspect's home, the report said.

The suspect was charged under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it added.

