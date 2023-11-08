48MP camera on iPhone 15 series hailed for low-light Diwali snaps

New Delhi, Nov 8 When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the main 48MP camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has won accolades from professional photographers in India.

According to Gursimran Basra, a famous travel photographer, the new functionality of 48MP high resolution images enables more details to be captured into a photograph.

“iPhone 15 Pro Max's Night Mode is impressive. After focusing the subject, we should be able to keep the phone steady for the Night Mode to do its job for the time being displayed. This enables crisp photographs even in low light conditions,” he told IANS.

The portrait mode is stunning in iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new 5x Optical Zoom which is equivalent to a 120mm telephoto lens.

“One can capture details of lamps in low light and beautiful portraits of loved ones with the natural light of lamps. Final results will be breathtaking,” Basra added.

With festive season around, one can capture beautiful videos of well-lit surroundings using the iPhone's main 48MP camera to capture the utmost details possible. One can also experiment the Cinematic Mode (4K HDR) and capture the beautiful emotions of loved ones during Diwali, according to him.

Travel photographer and filmmaker Siddhartha Joshi recommends shooting with the standard wide lens (1x) as it captures more light and will give the best results.

"Shoot in Apple RAW if you want to capture maximum details and process the image later on an editing software. Night shots will always have more noise. A great way to get around this is to use ambient light on your subject as you have plenty of thrust on Diwali - this could be diyas, lights or candles,” Joshi told IANS.

The additional light will help bring out the subject better. If you are shooting videos, there might be flicker when shooting with all the beautiful electrical lights at home.

“To eliminate this, go to camera settings, activate ‘show PAL format’, and then shoot your videos at 25 fps (frames per second). Diwali is a festival of lights and while you move around, the colour of lights in your frame will change and so will the white balance. It’s best to lock the white balance in camera settings to get a seamless video,” he explained.

Currently, there are special Diwali offer from Apple online and at Apple stores in BKC (Mumbai) and Saket (Delhi).

One can buy iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and get up to 50 per cent off on AirPods plus free Apple Music for 6 months this festive season.

From November 8-14, you can receive promotion savings when you purchase any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with a pair of AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or step up to AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Apple trade-in also makes it easy to exchange any eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone.

You can personalise new Apple product for free by adding a special message with free engraving.

Customers can also use a complimentary online personal session to ask questions, dive deeper into key features and personalise their device.

