5 dead in dormitory fire in Moscow

Moscow, June 29 At least five persons were killed as a fire raced through a dormitory in a Moscow suburb, Russian media reports quoted emergency services as saying early on Saturday.

TASS news agency said an initial investigation showed the fire in the suburb of Balashikha was caused by an electrical fault.

Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storeyed building, Reuters reported.

TASS quoted emergency services as saying the dormitory housed mainly foreign migrant workers.

