500 more US troops will be deployed in Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece, says Pentagon

The United States announced on Monday that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO's flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.

Speaking at a press conference, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby assured that the US army will not be sent to conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Kirby also announced that the new deployments are being positioned to support US forces already in Europe in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The new deployments include KC-135 refuelling aircraft from Fairfield Air Force Base in Washington, to Greece, along with 150 personnel for refuelling support.

Additionally, an air support operations centre made up of 40 troops from Fort Stewart, Georgia, are deploying to Poland and Romania.

And 300 US personnel are being deployed to Germany to make up a modular ammunition ordnance company from Fort Bragg, North Carolina and a support maintenance company out of Fort Stewart, according to American broadcast CNN.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kirby said that Russia doesn't have full control over the country.

He stated that Russia is fighting outside of Kharkiv and still attempting to encircle the city of Chernihiv in the north. He even said that Russia has only captured the small cities. Citing Ukraine's bravery, Kirby said, "Russia will face resistance from the north" and also mentioned that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the bravest person and the greatest leader.

Kirby also said that they believe that Russia is recruiting fighters from different countries, especially Syria. "We do have indications that corroborate that story that in fact they are trying to enlist and recruit foreign fighters, which we find noteworthy that with more than 150,000 troops, a stalled military advance inside Ukraine, particularly in the north, that Putin has found it necessary to try to recruit foreign fighters for this war of his," Kirby said when asked upon the story first reported by the Wall Street Journal was true.

While addressing the media, Kirby also said that the US and other countries are trying every bit to help Ukraine to "stand in the war." Kirby also assured that Ukraine is using the equipment that was sent to them by the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

