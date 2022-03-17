5.2 magnitude earthquake hits China's Xinjiang

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in China's Xinjiang region on Thursday, local time reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

According to Xinhua News Agency reported that the tremor occurred at 9:41 pm (Beijing time) today.

The epicenter was monitored at 36.10 degrees north latitude and 77.86 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

( With inputs from ANI )

