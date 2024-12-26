"5200 military personnel deployed in UN missions; 118 countries engaged through defence cooperation": Ministry of Defence

New Delhi [India], December 26 : The Ministry of Defence in a release on Thursday highlighted the Indian Army's increased global engagement and diplomatic footprint with around 5200 military personnel currently deployed across 10 United Nations (UN) missions.

In its Year Ender Review for 2024, the Ministry of Defence also underscored the defence cooperation of the Indian Army, noting that 118 countries are now involved in defence cooperation activities with the country.

The ministry stated that personnel deployed for the 10 UN missions consisted of five infantry battalions and 11 formed units and are stationed in regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Western Sahara, Central African Republic, Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Cyprus, and Addis Ababa.

Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbharta' and 'Make in India' initiatives, India has introduced advanced Made-in-India equipment and vehicles into its UN missions.

Additionally, along with staff officers and military observers, the Indian Army has also posted female engagement teams, women psychological counsellors, and Military Nursing Service officers to assist women and children in conflict zones.

Along with that, there are trained yoga instructors who are part of the contingents, offering yoga sessions for both peacekeepers and local populations, the ministry stated.

The Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India's nodal agency for peacekeeping training, continues to train more than 10,000 troops annually, supporting both Indian and international peacekeepers, the ministry added.

Regarding its defence cooperation and military diplomacy, the Indian Army, as a part of its reorganisation, has increased the number of Defence Wings from 45 to 52, with new wings established in Poland, Algeria, Ethiopia, and Mozambique, the ministry stated. Further additions are in progress as part of the second phase of reorganisation.

In terms of military exercises, India participates in 39 joint exercises, with additional bilateral exercises planned with Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Cambodia with an emphasis on yoga and women's empowerment.

On the domestic front, the Indian Army had also been active in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, deploying 83 columns across 14 states during disaster relief operations.

In its Year Ender Review, the ministry stated that the army has provided assistance in several major relief efforts in India, rescuing nearly 30,000 civilians, offering medical aid to around 3,000, and delivering relief supplies to over 13,000 individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor