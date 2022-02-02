5.5 magnitude quake hits Ohonua, Tonga
Published: February 2, 2022
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 74 km ENE of Ohonua, Tonga at 10:26:33 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.79 km, was initially determined to be at 21.192 degrees south latitude and 174.2517 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
