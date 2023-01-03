6 killed, 5 injured in Texas road accident
By IANS | Published: January 3, 2023 02:42 PM 2023-01-03T14:42:05+5:30 2023-01-03T14:50:07+5:30
Houston, Jan 3 An investigation is underway after six people were killed and five others injured in a ...
Houston, Jan 3 An investigation is underway after six people were killed and five others injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Texas, local authorities said.
The accident occurred near George West, Xinhua news agency quoted the Texas Department of Public Safety as saying in a statement on Monday.
Local media reported that a minivan travelling south on Highway 59 tried to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into a northbound SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app