6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala City
By ANI | Published: February 16, 2022 01:27 PM2022-02-16T13:27:57+5:302022-02-16T13:35:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Guatemala City, capital of Guatemala on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 12:42:27 IST, Lat: 14.26 & Long: -91.12, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 78km WSW of Guatemala City, Guatemala," NCS tweeted.
No further information on the possible casualties or damage was reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor