6.2 magnitude quake hits Pangai, Tonga

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 219 kilometres of West-Northwest of Pangai, Tonga at 06:40:07 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.5 km, was initially determined to be at 19.1419 degrees south latitude and 176.3218 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

