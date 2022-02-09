7 IS terrorists killed by airstrike in Iraq

Seven terrorists of the extremist group Islamic State (IS) were killed on Tuesday by an airstrike in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi forces carried out the airstrike in the morning on a 140-meter-long cave, used as a headquarters by IS terrorists in the Hatra desert in the south of Nineveh province, Yahia Rasoul, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.

"According to initial reports, there were seven terrorists inside, and all of them were killed," Rasoul said.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have carried out deadly attacks against IS terrorists to stem their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has improved after Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017. Yet IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

