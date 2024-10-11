70 kg drugs seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 11 Myanmar authorities have seized 70 kg of ketamine in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police intercepted a vehicle in Tachileik town of Shan state on Thursday and seized the drugs, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the CCDAC.

Two suspects onboard the car were arrested for the case. Further investigation was underway.

Earlier on September 28 Myanmar's naval authorities seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The narcotics were confiscated in Kyaukphyu township of Rakhine state on Monday after local authorities, including Myanmar navy personnel, intercepted a motorboat, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

Four suspects on board the boat were arrested and two more suspects in connection with the case were also apprehended in Seikkyi Kanaungto township of Yangon region on Tuesday, the report said.

The narcotics are approximately valued at over 2.2 billion kyats (about $1.04 million), the report added.

Investigations showed that the drugs were transported from Shan state to the Yangon region and were then enroute to Rakhine state via waterway.

