8 killed, 6 injured in Philippines' road crash

Manila, Aug 5 Eight people were killed while six others injured when their van lost control and collided with an oncoming 10-wheeler truck along a highway in General Santos City in the southern Philippines, the police said.

Police said the van veered to the opposite lane after one of its front tires burst around 3:15 p.m. local time. The van from Davao City was travelling south to General Santos City when the accident occurred.

Seven of the van's passengers reportedly died at the scene, while another died at a local hospital while undergoing treatment.

