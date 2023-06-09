8 killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 9 At least eight people were killed and 12 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a gorge in Upper Dir district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a rescue team has said.

A passenger vehicle fell into the gorge due to unknown reasons when it was on the way from Upper Dir to Chitral district of the province on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the rescue team.

Locals and the rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

Medics feared that the death toll might rise further because several of the wounded were in critical condition due to severe injuries.

There were 20 people on board, including the driver, when the accident occurred, the rescue team said.

