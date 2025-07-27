84 enforced disappearances, 33 extrajudicial killings reported in Balochistan in June: Rights group

Quetta, July 27 Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said on Sunday that Balochistan in Pakistan witnessed 84 cases of enforced disappearances and 33 cases of extrajudicial killings in the month of June.

In its recent report titled ‘Balochistan Human Rights Report – June 2025’, Paank has documented cases of particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Paank noted that the data mentioned in the report is based on verified reports from June 2025 and demonstrates the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

According to the report, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan in June, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad.

The districts of Kech and Mastung in Balochistan recorded the highest number of disappearances. A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared in June, as per the report. Among them, many were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody.

In the report, the Paank accused Pakistani forces of carrying out extrajudicial killings without a pause. According to the report, the Pakistani military is reportedly detaining and killing individuals without any legal process, often for unknown reasons. Paank said that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings were reported in Balochistan in June. It said, "These actions reflect a disturbing trend of unchecked violence by state authorities."

"The repeated use of enforced disappearances followed by extrajudicial killings has become a hallmark of state policy in Balochistan. Victims are often taken without any legal process and later found dead, bearing signs of torture. The silence of institutions and lack of judicial oversight have allowed this crisis to grow. For families, the trauma is twofold—first the disappearance, then the discovery of mutilated bodies, often dumped in remote areas. This ongoing pattern reflects a deep human rights emergency that demands urgent international attention," said the Paank report.

It noted that the abductions of Baloch youth from Karachi and Islamabad have also become increasingly common, which has sparked concerns among families and human rights defenders. It said that the racial profiling case of Baloch students remains pending in the Islamabad High Court despite repeated calls for action.

According to the report, Baloch activists Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Sibghat Ullah Baloch, and Beeberg Baloch remain in custody despite appearing before the court.

The Paank said that the Baloch activists were handed over to the police on a 10-day physical remand under newly fabricated terrorism charges instead of being released and said that the "move appears to be a clear tactic by the authorities to silence peaceful activists and leaders, and to keep them locked up without fair trial or evidence."

