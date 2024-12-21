A deadly attack, reminiscent of the 9/11 tragedy, occurred in the Russian city of Kazan, where serial drones (UAVs) were launched. The assault targeted three high-rise buildings, resulting in significant damage. The attack has left the city shaken, with authorities assessing the full extent of the destruction.

Photos and videos of the UAV attack on high-rise buildings in Kazan are being widely shared on social media. The footage clearly shows killer drones (UAVs) coming from different directions and striking the buildings in mid-air, followed by massive explosions upon impact. Russia has directly blamed Ukraine for the attack, with the country's Defense Ministry tweeting that the drone strike was carried out by Ukrainian forces. Authorities are continuing to assess the damage and investigate the incident.

Houses Catch Fire, People Evacuated from Buildings in Kazan

Russia's Defense Ministry has responded to the recent drone attack on Kazan, claiming that its air defense systems successfully destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the city. According to the mayor’s office, the attack sparked fires in homes across three districts: Sovetsky, Kirovsky, and Privolsky. Operational teams are currently working to contain the fires in the affected buildings. Evacuations are underway, and people are being provided with temporary shelter and food as emergency services continue to offer necessary assistance.

Kazan Attack Sparks Global Attention Following 2024 BRICS Summit

The recent drone attack on Kazan has garnered worldwide attention, particularly due to the fact that the 2024 BRICS Summit was held in the same Russian city. The assault, which has been likened to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in the United States, is being closely watched by global media and political figures. The timing of the attack has added to the shock and concern surrounding the incident.