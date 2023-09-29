Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses trilateral relations with Serbia President and Hungary PM

Belgrade [Serbia], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today met with Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, as part of his working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pleasure over the tripartite meeting, and thanked the Serbian President for his invitation to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the UAE, Serbia and Hungary.

He also highlighted the importance of such meetings in creating opportunities to develop economic partnerships and investment projects between the three nations.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with all nations with the aim of serving mutual interests, and of benefitting the region and world. (ANI/WAM)

