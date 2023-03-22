Activists raise concerns over human rights situation in PoK, Gilgit Baltistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 22 : Political activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday orgsed an event to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the occupied region during the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Orgsed by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) at John Knox Center, the participants including intellectuals and researchers discussed about radicalism, exploitation of resources, enforced disappearances and other issues concerning the region.

Amjad Yousuf, President, UKPNP (Europe Zone) said: "The human rights situation in PoK is very poor and Pakistan continues to keep its hold on the entire region. Islamabad has appointed its own officials who are called Lent officers. They have no sympathy with the local people and are unable to take care of their rights".

The activist also blamed Pakistan for systematically destroying the history and culture of the indigenous people. He added, "They have put a ban on several books and maps and people are not allowed to read about their history". He said that the Pakistan army is using terrorists in the region to harass the locals, especially the students who have been demanding their fundamental rights.

"Terrorists have recently carried out attacks on local student orgsations who were demanding the opening of border route with India to get cheap products as they are facing high inflation. These terrorists are backed by the army and they are used to attack the local people," said Amjad Yousuf.

Nasir Aziz, Central Spokesperson of UKPNP, said: "We are trying our best to draw the attention of the UN and other international community that our people don't have basic rights, there is no infrastructure. Pakistan said that it banned many terrorist groups but they are roaming freely, and this is a historical fact. We are getting feedback from the people and we are sharing it with the international community that Pakistan has a double face, that duplicity should be shared with the international community on the international arena".

"She says that she is a champion of the rights of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but she is not ready to listen to the voices of those Kashmiri who are living under her administration, her occupation for example in Gilgit Baltistan and PoK they are trying to annex our areas into Pakistan and we are demanding the international community to protect the life, liberty and property of people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan", added Nasir.

The political activists from occupied regions of Pakistan are worried about the worsening political and economic condition of Pakistan and its impact on these regions.

Nasir Aziz said: "People in PoK are very concerned about the situation in Pakistan because we are living in Pakist administration and if there is no rule of law, uncertainty, definitely people will suffer. They are very much concerned as they don't know what will happen to Pakistan - whether Pakistan will sustain or it gets collapsed and what will be the future of people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan". '

"Our people are very much concerned as they installed a dummy Prime Minister there. He is always praising and abusing other people, but the ground reality is very very difficult and people are looking towards the international community to help, to intervene to protect them from this brutal state", said the activist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor