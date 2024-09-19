ADB approves US$109.5 million in financing to Kyrgyzstan

Manila, Sep 19 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved US$109.5 million in financing to fund a road project around the Issyk-Kul Lake, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Kyrgyzstan.

The Issyk-Kul Ring Road Improvement Project will construct 75.2 kilometres of the national road traversing the Barskoon to Karakol section of the Issyk-Kul Ring Road, which adjoins the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ADB said the project will widen the two-lane roadway to four lanes to meet increasing traffic demand while incorporating climate-adaptation measures into the road design and construction materials.

Rest areas, bus stops, streetlights as well as safer access for pedestrians, will also be provided, the Manila-based bank said.

"Road transport is a major driver of economic growth in the landlocked Kyrgyz Republic," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

