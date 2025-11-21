Advancing PM Modi's vision of skilling and reskilling for an AI-Driven future: CPRG

Brussels [Belgium], November 21 : The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) joined the Center for Indo-European Cooperation (CIEC) for a high-level pre-summit dialogue in Brussels on "AI and the Future of Job Markets: Redefining Work, Skills, and Inclusion in an AI-Driven Economy.

"The session formed part of the official lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the engagement brought together global experts, practitioners and policy leaders to discuss how countries can ensure that AI-driven transitions remain Inclusive, accessible and aligned with real-world needs.

The session featured remarks from Asim Anwar, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Brussels, who noted that "from Brussels, we see AI becoming central to discussions on growth, employment and skills.

"He added that the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 would provide an important platform for India and its partners to shape a more inclusive and responsible future of work. Ravi Kaushik, Executive Director of CIEC, reflected on the purpose of the engagement, saying that "this session reflects CIEC's effort to bring Indian and European perspectives together on how AI is reshaping our markets. Our aim is to build a long-term platform where policymakers and industry can work together on the future of work.

Speaking at the session, Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said that "as AI reshapes industries, our priority must be to ensure people are empowered, not displaced. Workers need clear and accessible pathways to build new skills. The future of work will belong to countries that prepare their people, not fear the technology.

The exchange also highlighted broader shifts in job markets. Barbara Bouckaert, Managing Director, Belgo-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BICCI), observed that "for Belgian businesses engaging with India, the rise of AI represents a shift in how workforces are structured and how skills evolve across borders."

She added that companies that recognise the human dimension of this transition will be better placed to build long-term, trust-based partnerships.

The discussion is part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape institutions and everyday life. It also forms one of CPRG's ongoing pre-summit engagements in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Earlier this week, CPRG conducted the "Advancing Innovation for Equitable AI Access" session in Geneva as an official pre-summit dialogue, bringing together practitioners and academics to discuss equity and access in India's AI landscape.

This series of engagements highlights CPRG's role in shaping India's AI policy agenda through conversations that place inclusion at the centre.

Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and its initiatives have been recognised at leading global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

CPRG also convened the PadhAI Conclave 2025, a national-level policy platform on AI in education that brought together senior ministers, policymakers and academics. Building on this momentum, CPRG will continue to organise such events in the run-up to the 2026 Summit, reinforcing its

commitment to participatory and forward-looking inclusive technology policy.

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative.

