Afghan Ambassador to China steps down citing personal, professional issues

Afghanistan Ambassador to China Jawed Ahmad Qaim resigned from his post on Sunday.

Jawed Ahmad Qaim on Sunday in a Twitter post said that he is stepping down as Afghan ambassador to China due to his personal and professional issues, according to Khaama Press Agency.

It is the second time that an Afghan ambassador resigns from his post after the Taliban regained power in Kabul on August 15 last year.

Prior to that, Afghanistan's permanent representative to United Nations had stepped down. The seat is now occupied by Naseer Ahmad Faiq.

The destiny of Afghanistan's Ambassadors and diplomats has become one of the biggest controversial issues that are yet to be resolved, Khaama Press Agency reported.

The majority of Afghanistan's diplomatic agencies are on the brink of closure as they have run out of financial resources.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Taliban, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai had said that they are in contact with Afghan envoys in other countries and that the ministry is receiving regular reports from the embassies, as per Khaama Press Agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

