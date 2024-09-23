Afghan police arrest 27 drug traffickers in Kabul

Kabul, Sep 23 Afghanistan's counter-narcotics police have arrested 27 people over drug trafficking and purchasing in the national capital, Kabul, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

The offenders were arrested during counter-narcotics operations conducted in the vicinity of Kabul, reports Xinhua news agency.

Illicit drugs, including hashish and tablet K, a Western-made drug, have been discovered during the operations as well, the statement added.

Similarly, police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and discovered 19 kg of methamphetamine from his possession in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight against illegal drugs, drug production, and trafficking across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor