Afghan security forces discover weapons, ammunition in Herat province

Herat, Nov 11 Afghan security personnel have discovered a large amount of weapons and ammunition in Herat province, the provincial police office said in a statement on Monday.

The contraband, which included Kalashnikovs, pistols, rocket launchers, grenades, and an amount of ammunition, including PK machine gun bullets and explosives, was discovered during a series of discovery operations across the province, according to the statement.

The statement did not provide more details about when the confiscated weapons and ammunition were seized or whether anyone was arrested on the charge of the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, security personnel seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in Khost province last week.

The Afghan caretaker government, since assuming power in August 2021, has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged Central Asian country.

