Afghan senior official slams Trump's remarks on Bagram airbase

Kabul, Sep 20 A senior Afghan official has slammed recent remarks of US President Donald Trump on recapturing Bagram airbase in postwar Afghanistan, saying Afghans never accept foreign military presence in their country, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA).

"Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence in their land throughout history. Afghanistan and America need engagement on economic and political relations based on bilateral respect and common interests," the state-owned media outlet cited Jalali, a senior diplomat with the foreign ministry, as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump, who has been criticising his predecessor Joe Biden over giving up Bagram airbase during the US withdrawal in August 2021, told reporters in London on Thursday that "We want to retake it."

The Bagram airbase, 50 km north of Kabul, had served as the main military base of US troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year military presence of US-led military coalition forces, which ended in August 2021 and paved the way for the collapse of the western-backed forces and takeover of power by the current Afghan regime.

Meanwhile, as the world prepares to mark the International Day of Peace on September 21, Afghans who have suffered from more than four decades of conflict say their greatest wish is simple: enduring peace.

More than four decades of war and civil unrest, according to Afghans, have left their country undeveloped and impoverished.

"My wish for Afghanistan is to have lasting peace and security, to see the return of refugees and their contribution to rebuilding the country," said Abdul Qadus Rahmani, a Kabul baker and father of six.

Rahmani, 45, explained that even his daily bread sales reflect the country's fragile stability. "If there is war, I sell 200 to 300 pieces of bread a day. In a peaceful environment, I can sell 1,000 to 1,500 and earn a better income."

As the International Day of Peace approaches, ordinary Afghans see tranquility not as an abstract ideal, but as the foundation for work, education and dignity -- proof that even after decades of hardship, the simple hope for peace endures.

