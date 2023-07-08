Afghanistan: Children in Kabul malnourished due to poverty, lack of food

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 : Afghanistan is one of the 15 countries in the world that suffer from food insecurity, according to a report by the Save the Children Fund, reported TOLOnews.

The political and economic instability has remained persistent since the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021.

"Millions of children around the world are facing hunger. In the 15 worst-affected countries, like South Sudan, Afghanistan or Burkina Faso, one child is pushed into severe acute malnutrition every minute. That's why we urgently need your help. You can give hungry families the support they need to survive, and stop children dying from hunger," Save the Children tweeted, according to TOLOnews.

Due to poverty and lack of proper food, families in Afghanistan have raised concerns that their children are under a grip of extreme malnutrition, TOLOnews reported.

Expressing concern over the current situation of children in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Khan Zada, the father of a malnourished child, said that he is the only source of income for the family and that the three-year-old suffer from malnutrition as a result of his inability to give them enough food.

"My last child had malnutrition because of a lack of food for him and his mother," he said.

Separately, the mother of another malnourished child, Freshta said, "Every day, my husband makes between 50 and 60 Afs. He sometimes arrives empty-handed. We don't have anything to eat for lunch or at night," TOLOnews reported.

Meanwhile, UNICEF will continue its health emergency response project with the goal of delivering healthcare in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, according to Fouzia Shafique, the organization's lead for health in Afghanistan.

"This is a crucial project for the country right now. And the reason is, we are all aware of the economic crisis that Afghanistan has faced...We know that more and more Afghans are living in poverty. We know there is loss of livelihoods. People have lost their jobs, their work. Some displacements in the country, last year alone we had a couple of disease outbreaks."

