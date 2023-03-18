Afghanistan: OIC to send scholars to discuss women's education, work with Taliban

Kabul [Afghstan], March 18 : As female education continues to suffer majorly in Afghstan under the Taliban regime, the Orgzation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is all set to send a team of scholars to the country to discuss women's right to education and work with the regime, TOLOnews reported.

The Secretary General of the Orgsation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha announced the scholars' team on the first day of the Orgzation of Islamic Cooperation's meeting in Maurita.

He said that OIC will continue to voice concerns for the education of Afghan women and girls with the Taliban and will also send an expanded team of scholars to Afghstan for dialogue on related aspects.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghstan in August 2021, the situation of females in the country has only gone worse. Females in the country are prohibited from leadership posts and are not allowed to travel unless accomped by a male compon.

Almost 40 countries sent representatives to the 49th OCI meeting, which took place in Maurita on March 16 and 17, TOLOnews reported.

However the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirates of Afghstan, Zabiullah Mujahid refuted the claims of women being treated in an unfair manner in the country and said, "We are trying to solve our problems in education and employment in terms of women's issues. Efforts are underway but it takes time. The issue will be solved soon," according to TOLOnews.

The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, 2022, but on that day they once more closed secondary institutions for girls.

There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or the ban is indefinite.

The Taliban took over Afghstan in August 2021 and imposed policies severely restricting basic rightsparticularly those of women and girls, dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

The Taliban have also carried out broad censorship, limiting critical reporting, and have detained and beaten journalists. Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security personnel.

