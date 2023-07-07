Afghanistan: One killed, three injured in road accident in Parwan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 : One person was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Parwan province of Afghanistan on Friday, reported Khaama Press.

According to the Taliban security command in Parwan province, the accident took place around 10 in the morning.

In the horrific accident, a Toyota Corolla car collided with a motorcycle in the Sar-e-Khwaja Sayaran area of Charikar City in Parwan province, according to Khaama Press.

In the collision, the biker was killed while three passengers including a woman sustained injuries, as per the provincial security command officials.

The wounded people were taken to the Parwan provincial hospital for treatment.

Moreover, officials are investigating the situation.

Recently, the number of road accidents has unprecedentedly increased and has claimed multiple lives in different parts of the country, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, on Wednesday, in another accident, at least one person was killed and five more were injured after a minibus overturned in the central province of Afghanistan's Bamyan, according to Khaama Press.

According to the statement, a minibus turned turtle on the Highway in the Shabar area, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

Around 200 people have been killed and injured in the last five days as a result of rising traffic accidents in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News on July 5 citing the Traffic Police Department reports.

However, experts have linked the increasing number of traffic accidents in different parts of the country to careless driving, cracked and unpaved roads, poorly maintained vehicles, and failure to abide by traffic rules, according to Khaama Press.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor