Afghanistan: Taliban's acting governor of Badakhshan province killed in blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 : Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, Taliban's acting deputy governor of the Badakhshan province, was killed in a car bombing incident in the provincial capital of Faizabad on Tuesday morning, TOLOnews reported citing an official.

The deputy governor's convoy at Mahkama plaza of Faizabad was the target of a vehicle bomb, according to Mauzuddin Ahmadi, Thead of Taliban-led Badakhshan's department of information and culture.

Six individuals were injured in the incident, while one other person died, according to Ahmadi.

"A car full of explosives driven by the suicide attacker blew up in front of the vehicle of Mawlawi Ahmad Ahmadi, deputy and acting Minister of Badakhshan, killing the deputy governor and his driver," he said, according to TOLOnews.

Some nearby residents also sustained injuries in the blast.

"I was sitting here. We heard the blast and my brother came to me, his neck and feet soaked in blood. We took them to the hospital," said Hizbullah, a resident, TOLOnews reported.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet, according to reports.

