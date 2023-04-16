After attack, Japan PM Fumio Kishida vows to keep world leaders safe during G7 meeting

Tokyo [Japan], April 16 : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Sunday to keep world leaders safe during Group of Seven (G7) meetings in Japan, CNN reported. Kishida's statement comes a day after a man threw what appeared to be a "smoke bomb" at him during a campaign speech in Wakayama.

"Japan as a whole must strive to provide maximum security during the dates of the summit (in Hiroshima next month) and other gatherings of dignitaries from around the world," Kishida said on Sunday, reported CNN. His remarks came as G7 Foreign Ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday began three days of talks in the Karuizawa region of Nagano prefecture.

On Saturday, a small explosive device was thrown at the venue where Kishida was about to make a speech to showcase support for the ruling party's candidate in a by-election in Wakayama. Kishida was evacuated unhurt from the venue in Wakayama.

The attack has caused shockwaves in Japan and drawn comparisons with the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in July last year, as per the news report. He was shot in July last year during a campaign speech in the Nara region of Japan.

Campaigning has started for Japan's nationwide local elections. Speaking to reporters from his official residence in Tokyo, Kishida vowed that the attack will not affect the democratic process in Japan. He said, "Violent acts taking place during elections, which are the basis of democracy, can never be tolerated."

"What is important is to carry through this election to the end. It is important for our country and for our democracy that the voice of the voters is clearly expressed through the election," Kishida said, as per the CNN report.

A man had been arrested after throwing "what appeared to be a smoke bomb," CNN reported citing Kyodo News. Meanwhile, police in Japan have been carrying out a search at the home of a man who threw an apparent pipe bomb prior to the speech by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NHK World-Japan reported.

Police urged residents in the neighbourhood to stay away as explosives were used in the incident on Saturday. The police have arrested Kimura Ryuji on the spot on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

Kimura Ryuji is a 24-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture, as per the news report. The suspect reportedly said that he will only submit to questioning in the presence of his lawyers.

An investigative source revealed that one cylindrical object was connected with what is believed to be a wire, NHK World-Japan reported. According to investigators, two such objects were found at the site - one exploded while the suspect had other when he was subdued.

As per the news report, investigators have been analysing the structure of the explosive devices, suspecting that the devices could have been iron pipe bombs.

