After Gurugram's NBCC Green View, Amrapali home buyers cite quality issues in SC

New Delhi, Feb 21 Amrapali home buyers on Monday raised, in the Supreme Court, quality issues with housing projects where the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) is the project management consultant.

Counsel for home buyers urged the top court to take cognisance of the matter against the backdrop of another condominium, NBCC Green View Society, located in Sector 37-D Gurugram, which has been declared unsafe for the residents just four years after completion.

Advocate M.L. Lahoty, representing Amrapali housing home buyers, submitted before a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit that NBCC's Green View Society, which has over 650 housing units, has reported major structural issues, while citing quality issues reported in Amrapali projects and urged the court to take cognisance.

NBCC is the project management consultant for the Amrapali projects and is responsible for the quality and timely completion of work.

The bench, also comprising Justice Bela M. Trivedi, noted that many residents have issues with the quality of work done by contractors and also with projects completed under the supervision of the NBCC.

It asked the court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R. Venkataramani, to look into the details, and that the NBCC should also examine the matter.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing NBCC, informed the top court that his client has appointed two external agencies - NIT Nagpur and IMT Jalandhar to examine the quality issues. He assured that the construction undertaken by the NBCC in Amrapali housing projects is of good quality.

Kumar Mihir, counsel for some Amrapali home buyers, said structural safety is a big issue for home buyers and the latest news about NBCC Green View has caused grave concern among them. "Thankfully, the Supreme Court has taken note of the same and once the external agencies appointed by the NBCC will give their report on the structural strength of all the buildings, suitable measures will be taken by the NBCC under the guidance of the top court to protect the interest of the home buyers," he added.

Earlier this month, a building partially collapsed in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso, which left two persons dead. And, days after this incident, NBCC Green View Society located in Sector 37-D, was declared unsafe for the residents. On February 17, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav directed the residents of NBCC Green View, which was deemed unsafe, after a structural audit by IIT Delhi, to vacate the condominium by March 1. Authorities directed NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till they carry out the repairs.

