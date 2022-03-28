After Imran Khan, Pak Opposition submits no-trust motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

After Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Opposition has now submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

Geo tv reported on Monday that the Opposition has submitted the no-trust motion against chief minister Usman Buzdar.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the incumbent chief minister.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Earlier Geo tv reported citing sources that Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly. As per sources, the CM House has prepared the summary on Buzdar's advice and he may sign the document when PM Imran Khan gives him the signal to do so.

( With inputs from ANI )

