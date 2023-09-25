After skipping the wedding, Priyanka Chopra blesses Ragneeti

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha are officially wife and husband now. As they tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Sunday, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who gave the wedding a miss, sent her best wishes to the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress on her big day.

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding.

Parineeti shared a set of pictures showing herself and Raghav in their wedding outfits.

The actress wrote in the caption: “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now”.

Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart, and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram Story, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed on Monday that the ‘Citadel’ actresscouldn’t fly down for the wedding because of her work commitments.

However, Priyanka on Monday, took to the Story section of her Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen having fun times with her daughter in a pool.

