Air India Express gets new tail art, thanks to Kochi biennale

Kochi, Jan 27 The Air India Express has unveiled a new tail art developed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and installed on Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-AXN.

The 25-feet-long tail art is an adaptation of an original acrylic painting by artist G.S.Smitha that depicts a parallel timeline through the planes of memory, recreating colorful landscapes filled with chameleons, grasshoppers, micro-organisms and aquatic creatures.

According to soures, the metaphysical painting simultaneously reveals the enigma of tiny creatures and the enormity of hills and flowerbeds.

The unveiling event took place at a hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the occasion of Republic day.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, State Minister of Public Works and Tourism who unveiled it said, back in 1935, Mr Tata's first plane landed in this very Thiruvananathapuram international airport and we have seen many such milestones in Kerala.

"The vibrant tail art that carries the culture of India and this unique partnership between Air India Express and Kochi Biennale shows their commitment to art and culture," said Riyas.

The 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022 will continue till April 2023. It's Asia's largest contemporary art festival and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express said, "Kochi - Muziriz Biennale has emerged as one of its kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by Biennale on our aircraft, we take the spirit of Biennale to the overseas. I am sure this will go a long way strengthening the tourism potential of this art event."

