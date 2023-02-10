Air Safety Oversight: India's updated overall effective implementation moves up

New Delhi, Feb 10 Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that India's updated overall effective implementation now stands at 85.65 per cent.

"DGCA is very happy to inform that the final report of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission in India has been received," said the regulator.

The DGCA has received the final report of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in India which is based on an audit conducted from November 9 to 16, 2022.

During this period, the ICVM team reviewed the progress made in 137 protocol questions (PQs) and changed the status of 131 PQs to satisfactory, taking India's overall updated EI up to over 85 per cent.

Effective Implementation (EI) measure is a country's air safety oversight capability, which can be calculated per element or as an overall measure.

"The ICVM team reviewed the progress in addressing 137 PQs (Protocol Question), and following this review, the status of 101 PQs was changed to satisfactory and that of 1 PQ to not applicable, while the status of 35 PQs remained not satisfactory, resulting in an updated overall EI of 85.65 per cent," said the DGCA.

As per the regulator, the ICAO team during their audit undertook visits to industry and service providers to validate the capability of the state to supervise the activities of these service providers, airlines and organisations.

"It may be noted that the ICAO undertakes audit of all the contracting states under this programme. After the final report, India's safety oversight capability ranking has climbed from 112 to 55. It may be noted that this ranking is dynamic and is contingent upon the outcomes of various audits undertaken by ICAO," said the DGCA on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor