Aishwarya says Ankita is maintaining her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ image in ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Mumbai, Dec 25 ‘Bigg Boss 17’ latest evicted contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt said that Ankita Lokhande needs to mend her language as she is rude and is trying to maintain her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ positive image in the show.

Sharing her thoughts on Ankita, Aishwarya expressed: “Ankita bohot batameez hai. Usse zuban saaf karne ki zarurat hai. Aap samne wale se batameezi karoge toh samne se bhi apko wohi milega (Ankita is very rude. She needs to mend her language. If you will misbehave with someone then the person will respond the sameway).”

She said that she never liked Ankita and that she will never miss her.

Tagging her as insecure, Aishwarya added: “ She gives me vamp vibes. Usse apne 'Pavitra Rishta' wala positive image maintain karna hai, lekin woh sach nai hai asal zindagi mein.”

Aishwarya then went on to speak about Munawar Faruqui, and said that his world has gone upside down after the entry of Ayesha Khan.

“Usne kaha tha ki uski girlfriend Nazila bahar hai, lekin Ayesha wild card entry markar bolti hai ki Munawar ne cheat kiya uspe. Ayesha ke aane par aisa laga ke woh bohot jhagda karegi, lekin yeh dono confession room mein jaane ke baad lagbagh 24 ghante saath hi rehte hain. Mujhe Munawar bohot fake lagta hai, woh ek taraf bolta hai ki woh clarity rakhta hai relationship mein, lekin woh man hi man dusman bana leta hai.”

She added that from the outside that he shows he is friends with Ankita but from within, he takes her as an enemy.

“Mannara bohot disturbed hai, Munawar aur woh bohot kareebi dost hain. Ab jab Munawar Ayesha ke saath time spend kar raha hai, toh woh lonely feel kar rahi hai. Woh choti choti baaton pe offend ho jaati hai. Apne friends ko bhi lekar bohot obsessive ho jaati hai,” she concluded.

Aishwarya will be seen on the Bigg Buzz on Jio Cinema.

